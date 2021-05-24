Germany 'very tough test' for England, says Henderson

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says facing Germany in the European Championship last 16 will be a “special game” and is an “exciting” prospect.

England host the three-time European champions in front of about 40,000 spectators at Wembley on Tuesday.

It evokes memories of the Euro 96 semi-final which Germany won on penalties at the home of English football.

Henderson says it will be a very tough test and they will need to stay focused and have no regrets.

Henderson featured for the first time in the tournament on Tuesday, replacing Declan Rice at half-time in the 1-nil win against the Czech Republic which ensured England finished top of Group D.