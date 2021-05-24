Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone of any age|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua|Fijians in lockdown continue to receive food rations|New Lautoka cases under investigation|Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Fears of more deaths and severe cases|No extended lockdown despite widespread transmission|
Full Coverage

Football

Germany 'very tough test' for England, says Henderson

| @BBCWorld
June 25, 2021 5:42 am

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says facing Germany in the European Championship last 16 will be a “special game” and is an “exciting” prospect.

England host the three-time European champions in front of about 40,000 spectators at Wembley on Tuesday.

It evokes memories of the Euro 96 semi-final which Germany won on penalties at the home of English football.

Article continues after advertisement

Henderson says it will be a very tough test and they will need to stay focused and have no regrets.

Henderson featured for the first time in the tournament on Tuesday, replacing Declan Rice at half-time in the 1-nil win against the Czech Republic which ensured England finished top of Group D.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.