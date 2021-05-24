Germany to join England in taking the ‘knee’

Germany football intends to join England in a kneeling protest before their Euro 2020 last 16 match.

The team confirmed that its players will kneel before kick-off against England in London’s Wembley Stadium.

The captains of both teams are also set to wear special rainbow armbands for the game.

England’s players have knelt before each of their three group stage games in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice.

Germany coach Joachim Löw says they stand for the same values and they will stand up for it.

Captain Manuel Neuer added that Germany will take the knee to show solidarity with the national team of England.

The two teams will take the knee tomorrow when they meet at 4am for a place in the quarter-finals.

Also tomorrow, Sweden battles Ukraine at 7am.

You can watch both these matches live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.