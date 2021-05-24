Germany book World Cup spot

Germany is the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping 4-nil victory over North Macedonia today.

Jamal Musiala opened his account for the Germans, running in on goal and stroking home a confident finish.

Kai Havertz claimed the first goal in the second half, slotting in from Thomas Muller’s unselfish pass.

Timo Werner smashed home the second following Muller’s superb flick and also curled in a delightful third.

Hansi Flick’s men are four-time world champions, and reached the tournament for the 20th time.

[Source: BBC]