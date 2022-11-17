German boss confident in the team

[Source: The Guardian Nigiria]

German football boss Hansi Flick believes he has the squad to put opponents under pressure and force them to make mistakes in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Flick says their style and idea of football are active and they play with high intensity.

Speaking to FIFA, Flick says they have players that play intense football and can force their opponents to commit mistakes.

Germany starts its campaign against Japan at 1 am on Thursday.

The tournament starts on Monday at 4 am between the host, Qatar, and Ecuador.

You can all the action on FBC Sports.

[Source: FIFA]