Football

Garvey Park unavailable, Penang Sangam ground to host

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 5:40 pm
[Source: Fiji FA]

Tavua football fans will have to travel to Rakiraki to cheer for their home team in the Digicel Senior League.

The side was due to host the unbeaten Tailevu Naitasiri side at Garvey Park.

However, the match will now be played at Penang Sangam High School Ground in Rakiraki as Garvey Park is unavailable.

Article continues after advertisement

The match will kick-off on Sunday at 2pm.

In other matches, Northland Tailevu hosts Lami at Ratu Cakobau Park Ground Two also at 2pm while Nasinu faces Rakiraki at the Fiji Football Association Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa at 3pm.

Meanwhile, round 10 of the Digicel Premier League kicks off on Saturday.

Nadroga battles Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

On Sunday at 3pm, Rewa hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, Nadi hosts Lautoka at Churchill Park while Navua faces Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

