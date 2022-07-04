Games will get tougher: Rodu

[File Photo]

Rewa football head coach Marika Rodu says things will get tougher in the Digicel Premier League as the competition takes flight further into the second round.

Round 11 saw some mixed results with Suva losing to Ba and other teams settling for a draw including Rewa and Labasa.

Rodu says games are expected to get more interesting especially now with the mid-season transfer window open.

“You cannot predict anything because all teams are preparing very really well and with this transfer window, a lot of teams will beef up their team so that they can last the whole competition.”

Rewa after Sunday’s match is still at second place with 23 points.

The transfer window will close next Thursday.