Game structure focus for Nasinu

Nasinu Coach, Mira Sahib says players cannot afford to lose concentration against defending Digicel Premier League champions Lautoka.

This was one of the team’s flaws in last week’s loss to Nadroga.

Sahib says players still fail to make the right decisions during crucial moments of the game.

He adds they will work on changing their structure.

“Ahead of the next game, we have to work on the game intelligence and also we are giving away possession easily. So we will try and work more on our structure, when we are getting too close to the defensive line. Probably we have to stretch the defense more.”

Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

There will be two other matches at Uprising on Sunday with the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa at 12pm while Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

All three matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also at 2pm on Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 7 5 2 0 16 9 +7 17 REWA 7 4 3 0 11 4 +7 15 BA 6 3 0 3 12 10 +2 9 NADROGA 6 3 0 3 5 11

-6 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NAVUA 7 2 1 4 10 12 -2 7 NASINU 7 2 1 4 8 11 -3 7 NADI 6 2 0 4 6 11 -5 6 LABASA 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 5 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3

On Saturday Nadroga will meet Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm behind closed doors.

Another match on Saturday sees Tailevu Naitasiri facing Ba at Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.