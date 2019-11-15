Game not over for Fiji FA referees

There may be no action on the field but this does not mean its game over for the Fiji Football Association referees.

Fiji FA Referees Development Officer Rakesh Varman says the association has been proactive during this period ensuring referees are up to par with their training and fitness.

Varman says it’s vital for referees to be fit and to also be well versed with the new laws and regulations introduced by FIFA.

“Learn online, quizzes, fitness training programs, we expect referees themselves to do training and we trust them that they’re doing their own training’s and they are giving us the feedback so that we keep them in line, we prepare them for the soccer season to start.”

Varman adds, referees in all levels from cadet to elite are monitored and will go through a series of fitness test before officiating any match when restrictions are lifted.