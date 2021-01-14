Gallego scores stunner as NorthEast beat ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna’s lone goal for ATK Mohun Bagan was not enough as his side suffered its third loss of the season in the India Super League against NorthEast United.

NorthEast United was the better side of the two beating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 this morning.

Both sides were scoreless in the first half, but it was NorthEast’s Luis Machado who scored the first goal in the 60th minute.

Krishna replied in the 72nd minute to tie the score at one-all.

Federico Gallego headed another goal in the 80th minute for United to give them the victory.

ATK Mohun Bagan now stands in second place on 24 points while moves to fifth spot on 18 points.