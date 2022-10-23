Futsal turfs to be constructed

In a move to improve futsal in the country, the Fiji Football Association plans to construct more futsal turfs in its targeted locations.

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says this is one of the various plans they have for the coming seasons seeing the vast talent that continues to be unearthed in various futsal competitions.

He says the turfs have been ordered from China.

Article continues after advertisement

“FIFA approved the three futsal courts. We are building a new court in Ba so all the three zones will have their own futsal all-weather courts for our teams to play and at the same time, people can hire to use it.”

At the moment the Fiji FA hires the Vodafone Arena and FMF Gymnasium for major futsal tournaments.

There is a futsal court at the academy in Vatuwaqa used for training and development programs.