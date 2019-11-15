Two players test positive for drugs at FUTSAL IDC

Two players who featured in the FUTSAL Inter District Championships last weekend have tested positive for use of marijuana.

The two players are first offenders which means they are expected to be suspended for three months and fined $200 each.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will be keeping a close tab on the duo.

“We did about 32 tests and unfortunately we had two positive and because they are first offenders we’ll not be releasing the names and all that but we are communicating with the players and districts in regards to that”.

Meanwhile, Yusuf has clarified that players who test positive for recreational drugs will not be banned for life.

However, Yusuf says from next season players who test positive for drugs listed by the World Anti-Doping Association or WADA will be subject to a life ban.