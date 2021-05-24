Futsal league southern zone starts

Lami futsal will be out for revenge when it faces Suva in the opening round of the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone at Vodafone Arena in Suva tonight.

Both teams met in the final of the 2021 Inter-District tournament where Suva came out victorious.

Three matches will be played tonight starting with Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu at 6pm.

Rewa meets Northland Tailevu at 7pm while Lami battles Suva at 8pm.

Meanwhile, four matches including one Digicel Women’s Super League and three Digicel Premier League will be held at the ANZ Satdium on Sunday.

Rewa women faces Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.

At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Nadi hosts Ba at Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Sunday.