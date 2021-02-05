Home

Futsal League begins today

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 12, 2021 5:28 am
Vodafone Futsal League begins today at ANZ Stadium in Suva

The National Futsal League begins today.

Six district teams in the southern division will go head to head.

Fiji FA Media Officer Avikash Chand says they are expecting tough competition as teams will be looking to take down current champs- Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says interestingly there will be some district reps that have switched to join the futsal side this weekend.

“This six southern teams who are participating in this tournament they will once again come back on the turf and show their skills in FUTSAL after the successful season last year”

The first match between Northland Tailevu and Tailevu Naitasiri will begin at 6pm at FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The second match is between Rewa and Nasinu followed by Suva and Lami.

