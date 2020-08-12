Football
Futsal IDC pools drawn
August 13, 2020 12:02 pm
The pools for the Vodafone 2019 Futsal Inter-District Championship has been drawn.
Defending champions Suva heads Pool A with Lautoka, new inclusions Dreketi and Lami.
Nadi heads Pool B with Tavua, Rewa and Tailevu/Naitasiri.
The competition will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from the 21st to the 23rd of August.
