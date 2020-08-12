Futsal IDC pools drawn

The pools for the Vodafone 2019 Futsal Inter-District Championship has been drawn.

Defending champions Suva heads Pool A with Lautoka, new inclusions Dreketi and Lami.

Nadi heads Pool B with Tavua, Rewa and Tailevu/Naitasiri.

The competition will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from the 21st to the 23rd of August.