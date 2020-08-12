Home

Futsal IDC pools drawn

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 13, 2020 12:02 pm

The pools for the Vodafone 2019 Futsal Inter-District Championship has been drawn.

Defending champions Suva heads Pool A with Lautoka, new inclusions Dreketi and Lami.

Nadi heads Pool B with Tavua, Rewa and Tailevu/Naitasiri.

Article continues after advertisement

The competition will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from the 21st to the 23rd of August.

Vodafone futsal IDC 2019 pool draws

Posted by Official Fiji Football Association Fan Base on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

 

