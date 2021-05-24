Home

Futsal IDC first up for Fiji FA

Karalaini Tavi
January 14, 2022 4:26 pm
The defending Digicel Futsal Inter-District champions, Suva

Fiji Football Association is bracing for a busy season ahead, despite having to host its competition without any spectators.

Fiji FA will kick off the season with the Digicel Futsal Inter-District competition at the end of the month followed by the Women’s Inter-District competition on February 1st at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the revenue from their spectators has been one of their main source of income, and this will affect not only them but the clubs as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s going to be hard on the clubs because they have to pay huge charges and we are writing to the Sports Commission today to ensure that the council facilities charges are reduced to the minimum and maybe they can be charged per hour, because there will be no ticket sellers and security required and ticket holders and all that.”

With the plans of the Super 10 competitions to be confirmed on Sunday, Fiji Football will be looking at working with local television companies to air these matches.

