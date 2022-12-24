Futsal for women next season

Women’s football reached new heights this year, thanks to the influence of the Fiji Kulas performance in the Nations Cup in July.

Women footballers can expect more competitions coming their way with the Fiji Football Association laying out plans for 2023.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says this was an eventful season for women’s football with so many talents uncovered and interest growing.

Yusuf says to have men’s and women’s football on the same level competitively, it is only fitting to introduce more competitions.

“Every tournament or competition we have for men, we want to have it for the women as well. We are 90% there and our target for 2023 is to introduce women to futsal as well in districts.”

It gained the recognition and support it sought for years with a record 5921 attendees turning up at the HFC Bank Stadium in support of women’s football.