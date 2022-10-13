Futsal coaches receive upskill training

The strength of a national team starts at the district level, and that is something Fiji Futsal is trying to strengthen.

Fiji Football Association, together with FIFA, is running a one-week coaching course facilitated by FIFA instructor Juliano Schmeling.

The course focuses on upgrading the knowledge of district coaches in the country.

National coach Jerry Sam says lack of coaching knowledge, especially in Futsal is an issue in Fiji.

“Basically in order to strengthen the regional Futsal league competition and Fiji football has done that they have organized a competition and what I’ve seen or I have observed during my team here is the coaches lack knowledge and this is what I have emphasized we have to have a coaching course”

FIFA Instructor Juliano Schmeling says it all starts now if the country wants to excel in the next few years.

Shmeling who has been around the region for quite some time, says Fiji has improved over the years.

“But last month here I saw a big difference and a big improvement and I believe Fiji is in the right direction and I’m pretty sure that Fiji in the next year for the qualifiers we will come strong.”

The coaching course ends on Saturday.