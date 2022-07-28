Futsal 20-member squad named

[Source: Fiji FA ]

Fiji Futsal head coach Jerry Sam has named his extended 20-member training squad ahead of the OFC Futsal Invitational in September.

The squad is dominated by players from Suva, Lami and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Suva reps include Filipe Baravilala, Krishneel Singh, Shahil Dave, Rajneel Singh and Vineet Nadan.

Nippy Nikhil Chand and his brother Navneet Chand as well as Ravneel Pal and Aman Naidu are the Lami reps in the squad.

Sam says the team has only six weeks to prepare.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us so we have six weeks in training. Probably the whole of August I need players to be here, I have to mix around with them so that we can understand each other and build a good team from there.”

Rewa’s Kalisito Veikoka, Ravinesh Singh of Ba, Surianson Sami of Nadi and Nasinu goalkeeper Tharkur Narayan are also included.

The OFC Futsal Invitational competition will be held in Fiji.

Squad

GOALKEEPERS

1. Ravinesh SINGH – BA Futsal Club

2. Tharkur NARAYAN – Nasinu Futsal Club

3. Kitione BALELOA – Navua Futsal Club

DEFENDERS

4. Krishneel SINGH – Suva Futsal Club

5. Aman NAIDU – Lami Futsal Club

6. Filipe BARAUILALA – Suva Futsal Club

7. Shahill DAVE – Suva Futsal Club

8. Rynal CHAND – Northland Tailevu Futsal Club

9. Rajneel SINGH – Suva Futsal Club

10. Surianson SAMI – Nadi Futsal Club

WINGERS

11. Ramzan KHAN – Tailevu Nataisiri Futsal Club

12. Kalisto VEIKOKA – Rewa Futsal Club

13. Vineet Nadan – Suva Futsal Club

14. Kavinesh LAL – Tailevu Nataisiri Futsal Club

15. Junaid ALI – Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal Club

16. Merrill NAND – Tailevu Nataisiri Futsal Club

17. Shahill Lal – Navua Futsal Club

PIVOT

18. Nikhill CHAND – Lami Futsal Club

19. Naveet CHAND – Lami Futsal Club

20. Ravneel PAL – Lami Futsal Club