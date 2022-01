Fustal IDC semi-finalists confirmed

The semi-finalists for the Digicel Futsal League has been confirmed.

Lami Futsal has made it to the semi-final after topping pool A and will face Lautoka.

The second semi-final will be between Nadi and defending champions Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The semi-finals will kick-off at 6.30pm.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva 7 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba 4 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa 0 - 5 Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi 5 - 0 Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa 8 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi 3 - 4 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba 0 - 3 Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva 0 - 2 Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka 2 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba 0 - 1 Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL