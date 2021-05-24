Home

Football

Fundraising event to help former Rewa reps

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 4:31 pm
Abdul Mannan [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

A fundraising has been organized Rewa Football Legends Club to assist former players with medical and other needs.

Co-ordinator Abdul Mannan says they’ve seen how some of the former players are struggling with their lives so they formed a group with the help of former local and overseas reps to help them.

Mannan says the idea came up after former teammate George Koi became ill and they visited him.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they saw Koi’s condition so they had to assist him but after his passing, they decided to form a group to continue to look after the welfare of their former teammates.

The tickets for the event this Saturday have been sold out.

Mannan believes it’s going to be a night to remember they have a special invitation for some former national reps from the around the country to add more flavor to the night.

The Rewa side will also be part of the Veterans tournament at Lawaqa Park next month.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA has confirmed that there’ll be only two Digicel Premier League games this week.

Lautoka will play in both games starting at Churchill Park tonight when they host Nadi at 7:30pm before facing Labasa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

[Source:Fiji FA]

