Fulham ends Brighton’s unbeaten run

[Source: BBC Sports]

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 100th goal for Fulham as his side won for the second time this season to end Brighton’s unbeaten start.

Mitrovic pounced for his fifth goal in five league games and fourth at Craven Cottage this season, arriving at the back post just after half-time to fire Neeskens Kebano’s low cross beyond Robert Sanchez.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk diverted Andreas Pereira’s cross past Sanchez as Fulham doubled their lead and made a drab first period seem a distant memory within 11 minutes of the second half starting.

Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in reply after Bobby Decordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan, and Deniz Undav was denied his first goal for Brighton when his late strike came off a post.

Fourth-placed Brighton missed the chance to move top of the table before leaders Arsenal host Aston Villa on Wednesday, while victory lifted Fulham up to sixth and gave the Cottagers as many home wins as they managed in their 2020-21 Premier League relegation season.

In other results, Brentford and Crystal Palace ended in a 1-all draw and Southampton defeated Chelsea 2-1.