FSSAA to discuss Fiji Finals date with MOE

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association will be making its submission to the Ministry of Education today to have the Coca Games date amended.

The Ministry of Education yesterday released a statement confirming the school’s sports calendar dates with the Coke Games set for July 9th.

FSSAA President Marika Uluinaceva says the dates coincides with the OFC Nations Women’s Cup which will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Fiji Football Association has booked the Stadium for the two week event.

Meanwhile, FSSAA had made an announcement last month that the Fiji Finals will be moved to August with Fiji Sports Council confirming the ANZ Stadium has been tentatively booked for the 4th, 5th, and 6th of August for the Coke Games.

Uluinaceva says they’re meeting with the Ministry later today on setting an appropriate date.

Other remaining sports dates has also been set with the Kaji Rugby, Deans, and Raluve finals on October 8th, Fiji National Schools Swimming Championship set for July 2nd, Rugby League’s Vodafone Cup on July 2nd, Schools Inter-District Championship for both Primary and Secondary Schools from the 5th to the 7th of October, Fiji Secondary Cricket Championship on December 3rd and Fiji Secondary School Hockey Tournament.