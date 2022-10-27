From dancing to despair - Conte fumes at Var

[Source: BBC]

From dancing on the touchline to shouting in despair, Antonio Conte went through an emotionally charged finish to Tottenham’s Champions League game with Sporting Lisbon.

The Italian had been celebrating what he thought was a dramatic injury-time winner by Harry Kane, one that would have sent his side through to the last 16.

But the celebrations were halted as the referee consulted the video assistant referee and, after a lengthy wait, the goal was ruled out for offside.

A furious Conte was sent off as he reacted. Instead of winning 2-1, Spurs drew 1-1.

It could be a huge moment in Tottenham’s Champions League campaign – they must now go to Marseille next week and avoid defeat if they are to progress.

“This decision creates a big damage, I hope the club understands this,” said a fuming Conte after the game. “I think the club has to be strong. I repeat that this situation creates a big damage.”