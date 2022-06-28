Friendly matches for Fiji before OFC Nations Cup

[Source: Fiji Football]

The Digicel national women’s football team will play three FIFA International Friendly matches before the OFC Women’s Nations Cup which Fiji is hosting next month.

In its first friendly, Fiji will play Vanuatu this Saturday at 3pm at the Academy ground in Ba.

Next Thursday the national side takes on Tonga at Churchill Park at 3pm before facing Cook Islands at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm two days later.

Fiji will begin its OFC Women’s Nations Cup campaign against Solomon Islands on the 14th of next month at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this weekend with a triple header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday as Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nasinu at 11.30am, followed by Suva and Ba at 1.30pm, and then Rewa faces Labasa at 3.30pm.

Nadi will meet Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, Navua takes on Lautoka at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Nadroga and Navua will play two games this week, starting on Thursday with their round 10 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 7pm.