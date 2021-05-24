Friendlies help Navua

Two friendly matches against Suva has really helped the Navua football side’s preparations ahead of their Digicel Premier League clash against Nadroga tomorrow.

Navua coach, Amit Prasad, says they haven’t played in the past six months but the players did individual trainings.

However, Prasad says they still need to get their fitness to a level where they can play 90 minutes football.

He adds it’s a very important match for both teams and they know Nadroga will come out for its first win since joining the premier division.

Navua will host Nadroga at 4:30pm tomorrow at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor.

In other matches tomorrow, Suva takes on Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa will travel to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.

Both matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Ba/Suva match on Mirchi FM.