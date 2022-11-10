French goal-keeper to miss World Cup outing

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan [Photo Credit: Football Today]

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan has lost his race against time to make it into the squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Milan goalkeeper hasn’t played since suffering an injury in late September, though Didier Deschamps did opt to include Presnel Kimpembe and Raphael Varane, both of whom have been on the sidelines.

N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba had already been ruled out of the 22nd global finals, but the squad has no shortage of star power.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Christopher Nkunku, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will all make the trip to the Arabian Peninsula.

Coach Deschamps could have chosen 26 players, but surprisingly kept his squad at 25.

He will be aiming to become the first coach since Vittorio Pozzo in 1938 to win back-to-back World Cups.

The defending champions play their first match against Australia at 7 am on the 23rd of November.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.