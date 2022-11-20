French Ambassador calls on Fijian support

[File Photo]

With a night to go for the most anticipated FIFA World Cup, The French Embassy in Fiji is hoping Fijians will rally together in support of defending champions France.

Ambassador Francois-Xavier Leger says the French men have won two World Cup titles, on in 1988 and the second in 2018.

He says just like Fiji, football is famous in France and everyone will be watching with eyes glued to their screens when France takes centre stage.

He adds, the support of Fijians will be significant and mean a lot to the French community in Fiji.

“Its very interesting to see how football is very popular amonst the young people especially so yes I hope that the Fijian supporters the fans will follow the French team and they will support it, in coming days and weeks and I know the French team will feel the good vibes from Fiji.”

He says France is in a tough pool with Australia, Denmark in Tunisia who will be out to take down the champions.

France faces Australia first at 7am on Wednesday and you catch all the live action of the FIFA World Cup on FBC Sports HD.