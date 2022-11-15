Free entry to Women’s IDC in Nausori

There’s great news for football fans as entry to Ratu Cakobau Park this weekend for the Women’s Inter District Championship is free.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal.

The tournament kicks off on Friday with Tailevu Naitasiri playing Nadi at 9.30am.

Nadroga and Navua play at 11.30am while Ba faces Suva at 1.30 pm.

Hosts Rewa takes on defending champions Labasa at 3:30pm in the feature match of day one.

Games will also be played on Saturday and Sunday.