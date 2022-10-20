Fred and Fernandes strike for Man United

[Photo: Sky Sports]

Manchester United remains fifth on the Premier League table after their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur this morning.

The Red Devils are now eight points behind leaders Arsenal, while Spurs miss the chance to move above Manchester City and stay third.

United produced arguably their finest performance under manager Erik ten Hag as Tottenham were swept aside at Old Trafford.

However, the BBC reports the score line doesn’t do justice to United’s vast superiority as only the brilliance of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris denied them the truly emphatic victory they deserved.

Fred and Bruno Fernandes scored for Man United as they boss Ten Hag understandably looked a satisfied man as he marched off the Old Trafford pitch at the end of a triumph.

In other results, Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0, Newcastle defeated Everton 1-0, Chelsea drew nil-all with Brentford and Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Southampton.