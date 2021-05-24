Home

Football

FRCS proud of Ali

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 17, 2022 3:38 pm
Fiji Revenue and Customs Service staff. [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service have sent its well wishes to Afraz Ali and the Digicel Fiji Football team as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers against New Caledonia on Saturday.

Ali who is a Border Control Officer with FRCS is one of the key defenders in the national squad.

FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon says they’re proud to have one of their employee reach this level in the sporting arena.

Dixon says they’ll be backing the team in their bid to qualifier for the World Cup.

Afraz says this is a proud moment for him to represent Fiji on the national stage.

Fiji kick off their Group B campaign on Saturday against New Caledonia, followed by matches against New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The Bula Boys takes on New Caledonia at 5am and the game will air live on FBC Sports.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.