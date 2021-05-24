Home

France’s Dembele out of Euro 2020

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: Google.com]

France football forward Ousmane Dembele will miss the rest of Euro 2020 after suffering a knee injury.

Dembele came on as a second-half substitute during his team’s 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday but had to be replaced after 30 minutes.

The French Football Federation on a statement says Dembele had an X-ray at the Budapest Hospital on Sunday with the recovery time incompatible with him staying on the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

World champions France play holders Portugal in their final group game on Thursday.

Meanwhile tomorrow, Croatia faces Scotland and England takes on the Czech Republic at 7am.

You can watch the Croatia/Scotland clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform while England and Czech Republic’s match will air on FBC TV.

 

