France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought as final looms

l Khor, Qatar; France manager Didier Deschamps with his team after winning a semifinal match against Morocco during the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium. [Source: Reuters]

Concerns have been raised about France’s alleged lack of strength in depth after the 1-0 defeat by Tunisia in the holders’ last group game.

But yesterday’s 2-0 win over Morocco eased the doubts as Les Bleus reached their second World Cup final in a row.

With the top spot in the group virtually assured ahead of the Tunisia clash, coach Didier Deschamps reshuffled his team, with nine new players starting after wins against Australia and Denmark in the first two matches.

Article continues after advertisement

While he only made one late substitution in the 2-1 victory over England, Deschamps used the bench more against Morocco.

France takes on Argentina in the final at 3am on Monday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

On Sunday, Morocco plays Croatia in the third-place playoff at 3am.