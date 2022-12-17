France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms

Al Khor, Qatar; France defender Raphael Varane (4) acknowledges fans after winning a semifinal match against Morocco during the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium. [Source: Reuters]

There’s a flu attacking France’s camp but the players and officials says there is no need to panic as the side continues its preparations for the FIFA World Cup final.

The French Football Federation says several France players have caught colds with Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate the latest to fall ill.

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed Thursday’s 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco with illness.

The team’s coach refused to panic after their win and says they are being careful to ensure the illness does not spread.

While the team remains confident, their coach will face difficulty in selection decisions if Konate and Varane are ruled out as two he will be without two of his top three defenders.

France will battle Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup on Monday at 3am.

