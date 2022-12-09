France hoping Mbappe will be enough to match England's impressive depth

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe against England

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe once again as France takes on England in a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final clash but the defending champions must hope their lack of options from the bench will not be exposed on Sunday.

Les Bleus, who are looking to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1958-1962, were hit hard by injuries ahead of the tournament with midfielders Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante, and forward Karim Benzema all ruled out.

Mbappe has been on fire in Qatar, with five goals and two assists, while Olivier Giroud has provided three goals, but they have yet to come up against a world-class team.

Article continues after advertisement

After wins over Australia and Denmark in their first two matches, France’s fringe players did not cover themselves in glory in a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia to round out the group.

Didier Deschamps’s starting 11 features some fearsome firepower up front with Mbappe, Giroud and Ousmane Dembele, while Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni have proved extremely reliable in midfield.