France held to a draw

Defending champions France have one point from two Nations League games after being held 1-all by Croatia this morning.

They looked on course for victory after Adrien Rabiot’s cool finish gave them the lead.

But Andrej Kramaric scored a fine penalty after the video assistant referee awarded him a spot-kick following a foul by Jonathan Clauss.

In other results, Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein, Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan, Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan, Andorra 0-0 Moldova, Iceland 1-1 Albania, Denmark 2-1 Austria.

