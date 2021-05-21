Home

Football

France gears up for EURO 2020

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 4:07 pm
[Source: Sportskeeda]

World champions France is one of the favorites to win the EURO 2020 title.

The side warmed up to the European championship after a comfortable 3-nil win over Wales today.

Karim Benzema made his first international appearance for almost six years for France.

Article continues after advertisement

World football stars Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann struck for the French while Ousmane Dembele netted the third goal.

France will play Germany on Wednesday, June 16 at 7am in its first match.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi platform.

