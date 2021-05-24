France crowned Nations League champion

France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and become the second team to win the Nations League.

Both teams were tied at 1-all at half-time.

Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goal in the second spell.

Mbappé beat Unai Simon to slot the ball under the keeper, and give his side the win.

In an earlier match, Italy defeated Belgium 2-1.