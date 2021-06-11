Home

Football

France beats Germany in thriller Euro 2020 opener

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 16, 2021 9:10 am

World champions France started their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-nil win over Germany today.

It was all thanks to Mats Hummels’ own goal in a high-quality heavyweight Group F match.

Following Paul Pogba’s excellent outside of the foot pass to Lucas Hernandez, the Bayern Munich fullback fired a low cross across the face of goal, with the German centre-half turning the drive into his own net.

Article continues after advertisement

Hummels’ is the first player in Germany history to score an own goal in the European Championship.

France will meet Hungary in a highly competitive Group F match next week.

