France beats Germany in thriller Euro 2020 opener

World champions France started their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-nil win over Germany today.

It was all thanks to Mats Hummels’ own goal in a high-quality heavyweight Group F match.

Following Paul Pogba’s excellent outside of the foot pass to Lucas Hernandez, the Bayern Munich fullback fired a low cross across the face of goal, with the German centre-half turning the drive into his own net.

Hummels’ is the first player in Germany history to score an own goal in the European Championship.

France will meet Hungary in a highly competitive Group F match next week.