Football

Foxes end Man United’s 29-game unbeaten record

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 17, 2021 7:20 am
[Source: Leicester City/twitter]

Leicester City ended Manchester United’s 29-game unbeaten record in the English Premier League this morning.

The Foxes defeated Manchester United 4-2 in a thriller at King Power Stadium.

It all started so well for United when Mason Greenwood’s brilliant long-range strike put them in front after 18 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Leicester levelled-up before half-time when the returning Harry Maguire, was robbed by Kelechi Iheanacho to set up Youri Tielemans for a sweeping finish.

Leicester City were vastly superior after the break and went ahead when Caglar Soyuncu sparked late goals when he pounced in a goalmouth scramble with 12 minutes to go.

Marcus Rashford ran on to Victor Lindelof’s long ball to apply an emphatic finish four minutes later to give United fans some hope.

Ole Gunnar’s side behind again straight from the restart when Ayoze Perez pulled the ball back for Jamie Vardy to flash a finish.

Patson Daka bundled in at the far post for the fourth in stoppage time to give the Foxes a deserving win.

In other matches, Manchester City defeated Burnley 2-nil, Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-nil, Chelsea beat Brentford 1-nil, Wolves edged Aston Villa 3-2, Southampton defeated Leeds 1-nil and Norwich drew nil-all with Brighton.

[Source: BBC Sport]

