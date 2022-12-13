VOTING STARTS IN:
Four overseas players for Fiji U-17

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

December 13, 2022 11:57 am

[Source: Fiji FA]

The Digicel national under-17 football side has sacrificed a lot according to head coach Sunil Kumar.

Players have taken the challenges as they have been doing their studies while in camp.

Kumar says four overseas-based players have joined the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Three players from New Zealand and one from Australia have been doing well and adopted the side’s style of playing and training.

The coach says players gelled well together as they’ve been in camp for the last few months.

Kumar adds the morale in camp is high and the boys are looking forward to the championship next year.

The squad will take a break during the Christmas holidays before shifting camp from Ba to the Fiji FA Academy in Suva.

The OFC U17 Championship will be played from January 11 to 28 at HFC Bank Stadium and Fiji FA Academy Grounds in Ba.

Fiji is in group A with Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and Samoa.

