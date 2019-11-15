Four overseas based players for Ba at OFC League

Four overseas based players are part of the Ba football side’s travelling squad for the OFC Champions’ League group D matches in Tahiti.

Papua New Guinea’s central defender Alwin Komolong,Solomon Islanders Darol Kakasi and Benjamin Totori along with Vanuatu’s Micah Tommy will add the extra spark needed for the Men In Black campaign.

The four players will team up with experienced and season campaigners fro Ba in the likes of Malakai Tiwa, Laisenia Raura, Abbu Zahid,Benamino Mateinaqara and Saula Waqa.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba will play Auckland City in their first OFC league pool match at 3pm on Monday at the Stade Mahina in Tahiti.

Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Premier League tomorrow will feature a double header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park with Nasinu playing Suva at 1pm and Rewa takes on Navua at 3pm.

At Churchill Park, Lautoka will host Labasa at 3pm tomorrow and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

2020 Ba OFC Champions League Squad

Benamino Mateinaqara

Atunaisa Naucukidi

Ilimotama Jese

Manasa Nawakula

Simione Nabenu

Laisenia Raura

Alwin Komolong

Sumeet Goundar

Savenaca Nakalevu

Darold Kakasi

Abbu Zahid

Malakai Tiwa

Micah Tommy

Benjamin Totori

Saula Waqa

Sanaila Waqanicakau

Samuela Drudru