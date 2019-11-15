Football
Four overseas based players for Ba at OFC League
February 29, 2020 3:21 pm
Four overseas based players are part of the Ba football side’s travelling squad for the OFC Champions’ League group D matches in Tahiti.
Papua New Guinea’s central defender Alwin Komolong,Solomon Islanders Darol Kakasi and Benjamin Totori along with Vanuatu’s Micah Tommy will add the extra spark needed for the Men In Black campaign.
The four players will team up with experienced and season campaigners fro Ba in the likes of Malakai Tiwa, Laisenia Raura, Abbu Zahid,Benamino Mateinaqara and Saula Waqa.
Ba will play Auckland City in their first OFC league pool match at 3pm on Monday at the Stade Mahina in Tahiti.
Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Premier League tomorrow will feature a double header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park with Nasinu playing Suva at 1pm and Rewa takes on Navua at 3pm.
At Churchill Park, Lautoka will host Labasa at 3pm tomorrow and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.
2020 Ba OFC Champions League Squad
Benamino Mateinaqara
Atunaisa Naucukidi
Ilimotama Jese
Manasa Nawakula
Simione Nabenu
Laisenia Raura
Alwin Komolong
Sumeet Goundar
Savenaca Nakalevu
Darold Kakasi
Abbu Zahid
Malakai Tiwa
Micah Tommy
Benjamin Totori
Saula Waqa
Sanaila Waqanicakau
Samuela Drudru