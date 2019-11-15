Four more players fail drug test at Fiji FACT

A total of five players have now tested positive for marijuana at the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

One player failed the drug test in round one and another four were positive following the second round on Wednesday at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says these players are both from the senior and premier divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC Sports understands three premier players are from the same team in the southern division.

Yusuf says they’ll have to check their records to confirm whether these players are first or repeat offenders.

He adds once everything is confirmed then the players and their results districts will be notified.

If a player is found to be a repeat offender then he will be suspended for three years while first offenders will serve three months suspension.