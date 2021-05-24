Home

Football

ANZ Stadium to host four matches this Sunday

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 4:30 pm

Following the announcement of the axing of Dave Radrigai from the Digicel Fiji football squad, Fiji FA has added the Suva-Labasa match to its list of fixtures for this weekend.

Initially, Suva and Labasa were on a bye as the capital city had five players in the national squad.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says the decision was made according to their regulation.

“A national team player of Suva being dropped out from the national team, now Suva is left with only four players in the national team so based on the regulations they will now play their matches, their match will be at ANZ Stadium”.

The ANZ Stadium will first host the Women’s IDC final at 12pm, followed by the Nasinu and Nadi match at 2pm.

Rewa will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm and Suva will battle Labasa at 6pm.

You can watch these two matches plus the final of the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship at 12pm live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA220042+26
TAILEVU NAITASIRI211030+34
NASINU211020+24
REWA211021+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADI210123-13
NAVUA210157-23
LABASA201113-21
BA200213-20
NADROGA200215
-40


