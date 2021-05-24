Home

Football

Four matches at Subrail Park

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 5:27 pm
[File Photo]

Four football matches will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa this weekend.

Football fans in the north will get to witness both the Digicel Premier and Senior League hosted in one venue.

The DSL matches between Savusavu and Taveuni, Dreketi and Bua that were scheduled for Bocalevu Primary School have been moved to Subrail Park.

This is due to the unavailability of the school ground.

The Savusavu vs Taveuni clash will be held on Saturday at 3pm, after the premier league clash between Labasa and Lautoka at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Labasa clash on Mirchi FM.

Dreketi and Bua meets on Sunday at 11am which will be the curtain-raiser for the Labasa vs Navua match at 1pm.

