Four matches at ANZ Stadium

Round six of the Digicel Premier League commences this Sunday with four games to be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The first match starts at 11 am with the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Rewa and Suva.

This is followed by the first DPL clash at 1 pm seeing NZOTC Nasinu taking on Navua while Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadroga at 3 pm.

The top of the table clash will be at 5pm with second-placed Suva battling ladder leaders Rewa.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 8 1 +7 13 SUVA 5 4 1 0 12 7 +5 13 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 5 2 0 3 9 10 -1 6 NASINU 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

In another DPL match on Sunday, Nadi hosts Ba at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji Football team faces New Caledonia this Saturday at 5am in their first World Cup qualifier and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.



