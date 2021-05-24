Home

Football

Four local competitions for Fiji FA

40
October 13, 2021 6:20 am

Fiji Football is ready to get the ball rolling and continue with four of its national competitions as early as next week.

The Digicel Premier League, Women’s Super League, National Futsal League, and Senior League are set to kick off with strict spectator and player protocols.

Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says it has been a tireless week for the Association in finalizing the logistics.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have inspected all the venues for Digicel Premier League and Digicel Women’s Super League and Futsal yes we have also inspected all the venues and the senior division we will nominate venues for them where they will have to host matches, we will ensure the venues which will be nominated we will follow proper covid protocol”

Pal says players and officials have been briefed.

“The premier districts have been trained on that, last week we just finished COVID awareness preparedness sessions with all the teams and they’re well aware of that”

The Digicel Premier League will continue with three matches on October 24th.

Meanwhile, Viti Water Flow Lautoka FC is currently leading the DPL points table with 13 points, two points ahead of the Delta Tigers who is second with 11 points while Labasa is on third place with ten points.

Nadi is in fourth place with nine points, Ba in fifth place with seven points, Suva on sixth place also with seven points, Navua on seventh place and Nadroga is at the bottom of the points table.

