Football

Four DPL games this weekend

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 12:08 pm
[File Photo]

The Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend with four games.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed that all games will be played on Sunday.

Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park will host two games and another two at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi faces Navua at Lawaqa Park followed by the Suva and Nadroga clash at 4pm.

The Churchill Park game starts at 1pm between Ba and Nasinu while Lautoka hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

You can watch both games at Lawaqa Park plus the women's Super League match between Nadroga and Suva at 12pm LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

 

