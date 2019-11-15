Four Ba players and a Labasa player to feature for Suva Football

The Suva Football club has applied for the transfer release of four Ba players and a Labasa player ahead of the Vodafone Premier League.

The Ba players include Atunaisi Naucukidi, Simione Nabenu, Beniamino Mateinaqara and Laisenia Raura.

Labasa striker Ravinesh Karan Singh is also in the mix.

This has been confirmed by Suva Football President Ritesh Pratap.

The Whites meet the Men in Black on the first of next month at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba.

Kicking off the VPL this Saturday Ba hosts Navua on Saturday at 3pm.

This match will be aired live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and you can also catch the live commentary on our sister radio station Mirchi FM.