Football

Fouls continue to be a problem for Ba football

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 12:21 pm

Fouls continue to be a problem for the Ba football side in the Digicel Premier League.

Coach Kamal Swamy says unforced errors is a factor contributing to the losses they’ve had so far in the league.

He says if players maintain their discipline, the team will start winning matches.



“We shouldn’t have given them any fouls in the defensive third because they are a good team in set pieces. WE have seen them last season and they are still rated as one of the best teams in the country”.

Swamy says a change in attitude is needed.

“We can do even better, if we get our acts right. If the attitude towards winning is correct than we can win games.”

Ba is schedule to play Suva next in round seven.

The DPL is scheduled to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.

