Former stars shine for NZFFI

NZFFI Lautoka captain Salesh Kumar on attack against AUFFI All Stars from Australia

NZFFI Lautoka has won the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings Fiji FA Veterans after beating AUFFI All Stars from Australia 4-1 in the final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Former national rep Alvin Avinesh put the New Zealand side in front in the seventh minute.

Just eight minutes later Vishal Lal netted their second when he placed the ball perfectly at the bottom left corner which AUFFI goalkeeper Zuber Kaiyum failed to stop.

Article continues after advertisement

Leading 2-nil at the break, the experienced NZ Lautoka Veterans with the likes of Josaia Bukalidi, Leone Vurukania, Alvin Avinesh and Salesh Kumar camped inside the opposition half for majority of the second spell.

Their relentless effort was rewarded when Lal got his second before Zaid Azeem added another close to full-time.

A late consolation goal to AUFFI brought some smiles to their fans at Lawaqa Park.

The winners pursed $4000 and $1500 from the runners up.